Trading Update: Teradata Corp (TDC) Stock Endures 1.98% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Teradata Corp (TDC) has seen a 1.24% increase in the past week, with a -0.02% drop in the past month, and a -14.69% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for TDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.68% for TDC’s stock, with a 3.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TDC is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TDC is $62.91, which is $18.57 above the current market price. The public float for TDC is 98.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.05% of that float. The average trading volume for TDC on October 05, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

TDC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) has increased by 2.02 when compared to last closing price of 43.99.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-04 that Despite Teradata Corporation’s potential growth rate challenges, its strong free cash flow and shareholder returns make this a compelling investment opportunity. Q2 2023 marked Teradata’s first meaningful year-over-year revenue growth since Q2 2021. Teradata is committed to return at least 75% of its free cash flow back to shareholders.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $65 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDC Trading at -4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.58. In addition, Teradata Corp saw 33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from MCMILLAN STEPHEN, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $44.39 back on Sep 11. After this action, MCMILLAN STEPHEN now owns 517,997 shares of Teradata Corp, valued at $332,900 using the latest closing price.

Ashton Hillary, the Chief Product Officer of Teradata Corp, sale 1,833 shares at $45.29 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Ashton Hillary is holding 112,883 shares at $83,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Equity return is now at value 26.36, with 3.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teradata Corp (TDC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.