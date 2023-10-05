Trading Update: Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Stock Endures 13.50% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has gone down by -34.93% for the week, with a -58.16% drop in the past month and a -62.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.50% for TANH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -41.36% for TANH stock, with a simple moving average of -60.37% for the last 200 days.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.28x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TANH is 3.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of TANH was 22.07K shares.

TANH) stock’s latest price update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -15.18 in relation to its previous close of 1.12. However, the company has experienced a -34.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-01 that More low float penny stocks to watch. The post 7 Low Float Penny Stocks To Watch After SNTG Stock Explodes appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

TANH Trading at -53.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.03%, as shares sank -57.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TANH fell by -34.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5546. In addition, Tantech Holdings Ltd saw -55.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TANH

Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 2.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.