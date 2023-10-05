Trading Update: CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) Stock Endures 12.96% Monthly Volatility

The stock of CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) has gone up by 4.36% for the week, with a -23.38% drop in the past month and a -39.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.96% for CNEY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.86% for CNEY stock, with a simple moving average of -64.84% for the last 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) by analysts is $1.20, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for CNEY is 33.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CNEY was 894.04K shares.

CNEY) stock’s latest price update

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.04 in relation to its previous close of 0.11. However, the company has experienced a 4.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-02 that Quite frankly, the best $1 stocks to buy now are only for people with “stupid” money. By that, I mean you’re swimming so deeply in green-tinted paper that you need to lose some of that cash, just to feel alive again.

CNEY Trading at -28.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares sank -21.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1193. In addition, CN Energy Group Inc saw -85.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.