Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.22 in comparison to its previous close of 203.53, however, the company has experienced a 1.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Tractor Supply (TSCO) stays on the growth track, given the smooth progress on its Life Out Here Strategy, ‘ONETractor’ Strategy, Neighbor’s Club membership program and healthy product demand.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO) is 20.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TSCO is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) is $245.52, which is $39.86 above the current market price. The public float for TSCO is 108.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.93% of that float. On October 05, 2023, TSCO’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

TSCO’s Market Performance

TSCO stock saw a decrease of 1.48% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.53% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.77% for TSCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSCO stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TSCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TSCO in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $239 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSCO Trading at -4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $209.23. In addition, Tractor Supply Co. saw -8.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Brown Joy, who sale 500 shares at the price of $221.59 back on Aug 15. After this action, Brown Joy now owns 1,855 shares of Tractor Supply Co., valued at $110,798 using the latest closing price.

Barton Kurt D, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of Tractor Supply Co., sale 7,487 shares at $222.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Barton Kurt D is holding 19,574 shares at $1,665,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Equity return is now at value 55.45, with 13.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.