TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, TTE stock has gone down by -5.12%, with a monthly decline of -1.54% and a quarterly surge of 13.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.32% for TotalEnergies SE ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.03% for TTE stock, with a simple moving average of 2.40% for the last 200 days.

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTE is 0.77.

The public float for TTE is 2.43B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTE on October 05, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

TTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) has decreased by -2.42 when compared to last closing price of 64.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.12% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-10-04 that Suncor Energy on Wednesday said it will acquire TotalEnergies’ Canadian operations for C$1.47 billion ($1.07 billion).

TTE Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE fell by -5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.39. In addition, TotalEnergies SE ADR saw 1.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTE starting from TotalEnergies SE, who purchase 71,980 shares at the price of $31.15 back on Mar 31. After this action, TotalEnergies SE now owns 172,601 shares of TotalEnergies SE ADR, valued at $2,242,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Equity return is now at value 16.96, with 6.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.