TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) is above average at 41.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) is $118.63, which is $35.19 above the current market price. The public float for TKO is 53.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TKO on October 05, 2023 was 989.51K shares.

TKO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) has dropped by -1.25 compared to previous close of 84.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Investors need to pay close attention to TKO Group (TKO) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

TKO’s Market Performance

TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) has experienced a 3.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.44% drop in the past month, and a -19.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for TKO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.62% for TKO’s stock, with a -10.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TKO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TKO in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $100 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TKO Trading at -16.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKO rose by +3.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, TKO Group Holdings Inc saw 26.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKO starting from KRAFT JONATHAN, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $101.53 back on Sep 14. After this action, KRAFT JONATHAN now owns 5,000 shares of TKO Group Holdings Inc, valued at $507,650 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKO

Equity return is now at value 25.05, with 12.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.