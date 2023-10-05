Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.86 in comparison to its previous close of 68.23, however, the company has experienced a -12.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Through this agreement, Tidewater (TDW) aims to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure maximum uptime for its fleet of vessels.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TDW is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TDW is $79.80, which is $7.65 above the current market price. The public float for TDW is 48.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.09% of that float. The average trading volume for TDW on October 05, 2023 was 888.24K shares.

TDW’s Market Performance

TDW’s stock has seen a -12.93% decrease for the week, with a -6.50% drop in the past month and a 16.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for Tidewater Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.00% for TDW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TDW by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for TDW in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $85 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDW Trading at -1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDW fell by -12.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.12. In addition, Tidewater Inc. saw 72.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDW starting from ROBOTTI ROBERT, who purchase 1,486 shares at the price of $67.32 back on Sep 07. After this action, ROBOTTI ROBERT now owns 3,235,657 shares of Tidewater Inc., valued at $100,033 using the latest closing price.

Darling David E, the EVP, COO of Tidewater Inc., sale 19,250 shares at $67.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Darling David E is holding 103,780 shares at $1,298,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDW

Equity return is now at value 5.69, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.