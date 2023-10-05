The Volatility of Fulton Financial Corp.’s (FULT) Stock: A -0.58% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) has gone down by -0.58% for the week, with a -9.50% drop in the past month and a 2.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.67% for FULT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.92% for FULT’s stock, with a -13.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) is 6.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FULT is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) is $14.00, which is $5.7 above the current market price. The public float for FULT is 162.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% of that float. On October 05, 2023, FULT’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

FULT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) has increased by 2.56 when compared to last closing price of 11.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.58% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULT stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FULT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FULT in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $19.50 based on the research report published on January 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FULT Trading at -9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.45. In addition, Fulton Financial Corp. saw -28.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Myers Curtis J, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $9.81 back on May 12. After this action, Myers Curtis J now owns 157,044 shares of Fulton Financial Corp., valued at $147,156 using the latest closing price.

MCCOLLOM MARK R, the Sr. EVP & CFO of Fulton Financial Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $9.74 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that MCCOLLOM MARK R is holding 71,503 shares at $97,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Equity return is now at value 11.76, with 1.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.