The Impact of Market Fluctuations on T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) Stock

The stock of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has gone down by -1.67% for the week, with a -8.94% drop in the past month and a -7.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.86% for TROW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.13% for TROW’s stock, with a -9.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is above average at 15.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for TROW is 219.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TROW on October 05, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

TROW) stock’s latest price update

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 100.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-04 that The Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF offers an easy way to invest in a basket of small-cap value stocks. Small-cap value stocks have historically outperformed other types of stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $98 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TROW Trading at -8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -8.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.83. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw -6.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from McCormick Andrew C., who sale 5,040 shares at the price of $103.63 back on Sep 27. After this action, McCormick Andrew C. now owns 64,440 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $522,305 using the latest closing price.

Higginbotham Robert C.T., the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 30 shares at $112.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Higginbotham Robert C.T. is holding 70,855 shares at $3,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Equity return is now at value 16.57, with 12.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.