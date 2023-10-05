The Impact of Market Fluctuations on RXO Inc’s (RXO) Stock

The stock of RXO Inc (RXO) has gone down by -1.82% for the week, with a 10.82% rise in the past month and a -10.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.22% for RXO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.05% for RXO’s stock, with a -0.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) is above average at 190.04x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RXO Inc (RXO) is $20.75, which is $1.32 above the current market price. The public float for RXO is 114.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RXO on October 05, 2023 was 741.13K shares.

RXO) stock’s latest price update

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.40 compared to its previous closing price of 18.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-13 that RXO, a truckload brokerage company, is facing challenges in the freight market due to economic factors. In Q2 2023, RXO experienced a significant drop in revenues, earnings, and margins. Despite the challenges, RXO’s core operations remain healthy, it is gaining market share, and can withstand the market weakness.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXO stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for RXO by listing it as a “Negative.” The predicted price for RXO in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $14 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXO Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +11.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.62. In addition, RXO Inc saw 13.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXO starting from Szlosek Thomas A, who purchase 11,186 shares at the price of $17.92 back on Sep 15. After this action, Szlosek Thomas A now owns 13,034 shares of RXO Inc, valued at $200,453 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXO

Equity return is now at value 1.34, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, RXO Inc (RXO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.