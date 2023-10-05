The Impact of Market Fluctuations on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc’s (DV) Stock

The stock of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) has gone up by 0.36% for the week, with a -12.30% drop in the past month and a -27.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.90% for DV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.29% for DV’s stock, with a -8.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) is above average at 89.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) is $42.00, which is $14.11 above the current market price. The public float for DV is 120.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DV on October 05, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

DV) stock’s latest price update

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.86 compared to its previous closing price of 27.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-22 that DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science harbor a niche in the digital ads industry. Competition is rising in the AI era, though, and both companies need to ramp up their profitability in the coming years.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $30 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DV Trading at -13.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -12.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.63. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc saw 27.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Allais Nicola T, who sale 6,154 shares at the price of $27.49 back on Sep 27. After this action, Allais Nicola T now owns 62,602 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, valued at $169,187 using the latest closing price.

Desmond Laura, the Director of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, sale 11,002 shares at $27.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Desmond Laura is holding 179,071 shares at $301,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Equity return is now at value 6.09, with 5.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.