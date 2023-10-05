The Impact of Market Fluctuations on AppTech Payments Corp’s (APCX) Stock

The stock of AppTech Payments Corp (APCX) has seen a -8.52% decrease in the past week, with a -14.71% drop in the past month, and a 47.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.02% for APCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.20% for APCX’s stock, with a 24.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AppTech Payments Corp (APCX) by analysts is $1.79, which is -$1.11 below the current market price. The public float for APCX is 15.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.04% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of APCX was 183.98K shares.

APCX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ: APCX) has decreased by -8.23 when compared to last closing price of 3.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-09-14 that Presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10 am PT Carlsbad, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2023) – AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless commerce between business and consumers, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10 am PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Luke D’Angelo, Chairman & CEO, will be giving the presentation.

APCX Trading at -6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.16%, as shares sank -11.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APCX fell by -8.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +218.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, AppTech Payments Corp saw 22.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APCX

Equity return is now at value -309.35, with -204.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, AppTech Payments Corp (APCX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.