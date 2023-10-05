The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Amplify Energy Corp.’s (AMPY) Stock

The stock of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has gone down by -9.56% for the week, with a 0.15% rise in the past month and a -1.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.13% for AMPY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.99% for AMPY’s stock, with a -9.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) is above average at 0.62x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is $11.00, which is $5.28 above the current market price. The public float for AMPY is 38.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMPY on October 05, 2023 was 609.07K shares.

AMPY) stock’s latest price update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.91 compared to its previous closing price of 6.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Amplify Energy (AMPY) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPY stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMPY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $12 based on the research report published on October 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AMPY Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPY fell by -10.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.07. In addition, Amplify Energy Corp. saw -23.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPY starting from Adams Deborah G, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.95 back on Sep 20. After this action, Adams Deborah G now owns 32,884 shares of Amplify Energy Corp., valued at $69,451 using the latest closing price.

Snyder Todd R, the Director of Amplify Energy Corp., purchase 2,679 shares at $7.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Snyder Todd R is holding 64,339 shares at $19,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.11 for the present operating margin

+58.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplify Energy Corp. stands at +12.03. The total capital return value is set at 111.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.71. Equity return is now at value 305.25, with 71.56 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.