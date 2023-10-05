The -37.40% Simple Moving Average of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (AMLX) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) has seen a -6.52% decrease in the past week, with a -15.31% drop in the past month, and a -15.02% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for AMLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.16% for AMLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -37.40% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is -0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) is $47.40, which is $29.92 above the current market price. The public float for AMLX is 46.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMLX on October 05, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

AMLX) stock’s latest price update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.40 in comparison to its previous close of 17.91, however, the company has experienced a -6.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that Investing in biotech stocks is challenging even when you’re investing in established companies with commercially available drugs and expansive pipelines. And investing in up-and-coming biotech stocks is only for the most risk-tolerant investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMLX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AMLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMLX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $49 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMLX Trading at -15.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -17.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.06. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -52.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from Mazzariello Gina, who sale 6,164 shares at the price of $20.88 back on Aug 15. After this action, Mazzariello Gina now owns 49,083 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $128,686 using the latest closing price.

FRATES JAMES M, the Chief Financial Officer of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 32,500 shares at $26.94 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that FRATES JAMES M is holding 55,676 shares at $875,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Equity return is now at value -25.14, with -21.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.