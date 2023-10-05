The -13.88% Decline of VSE Corp.’s (VSEC) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, VSEC stock has gone down by -9.83%, with a monthly decline of -5.12% and a quarterly surge of 3.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for VSE Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.57% for VSEC’s stock, with a 4.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for VSE Corp. (NASDAQ: VSEC) is above average at 21.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VSEC is 13.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VSEC on October 05, 2023 was 102.78K shares.

VSEC) stock’s latest price update

VSE Corp. (NASDAQ: VSEC)’s stock price has soared by 9.43 in relation to previous closing price of 48.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that VSE Corporation (VSEC) and Bernhard Capital Partners mutually agree on terminating the agreement of divesting the VSE Federal and Defense segment.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSEC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VSEC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VSEC in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $55 based on the research report published on May 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VSEC Trading at -2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares sank -6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSEC fell by -9.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.39. In addition, VSE Corp. saw 13.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSEC starting from FERGUSON III MARK E, who sale 2,265 shares at the price of $49.12 back on Dec 06. After this action, FERGUSON III MARK E now owns 0 shares of VSE Corp., valued at $111,267 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSEC

Equity return is now at value 7.43, with 3.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VSE Corp. (VSEC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.