The -13.88% Decline of MongoDB Inc’s (MDB) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, MDB stock has gone up by 2.37%, with a monthly decline of -14.76% and a quarterly plunge of -15.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.28% for MongoDB Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.30% for MDB’s stock, with a 16.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MongoDB Inc (MDB) is $433.63, which is $96.18 above the current market price. The public float for MDB is 68.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MDB on October 05, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

MDB) stock’s latest price update

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB)’s stock price has soared by 1.31 in relation to previous closing price of 331.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-30 that Confluent’s data streaming technology for real-time data processing is becoming an essential service for businesses. MongoDb’s NoSQL database management system is well positioned to benefit in the current generative AI era.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $396 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDB Trading at -9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $352.43. In addition, MongoDB Inc saw 70.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $338.51 back on Oct 03. After this action, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A now owns 1,197,159 shares of MongoDB Inc, valued at $1,354,032 using the latest closing price.

Pech Cedric, the Chief Revenue Officer of MongoDB Inc, sale 1,212 shares at $341.02 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Pech Cedric is holding 32,230 shares at $413,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Equity return is now at value -31.04, with -9.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MongoDB Inc (MDB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.