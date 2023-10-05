The -13.88% Decline of Atmos Energy Corp.’s (ATO) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ATO stock has gone down by -0.14%, with a monthly decline of -5.27% and a quarterly plunge of -9.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for Atmos Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.36% for ATO’s stock, with a -7.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE: ATO) is above average at 18.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATO is 148.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATO on October 05, 2023 was 781.54K shares.

ATO) stock’s latest price update

Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE: ATO)’s stock price has soared by 1.89 in relation to previous closing price of 104.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-04 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern to review the company’s Fiscal 2023 year-end and fourth quarter financial results. Atmos Energy will release these results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, following the market close. To listen to the conference call, please dial either the toll-free or international number provided below. You may also listen to the call on the Atmos Energy website at www.at.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ATO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ATO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $128 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATO Trading at -7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATO fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.85. In addition, Atmos Energy Corp. saw -5.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATO starting from COCKLIN KIM R, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $117.44 back on Aug 07. After this action, COCKLIN KIM R now owns 212,472 shares of Atmos Energy Corp., valued at $1,467,981 using the latest closing price.

WALTERS DIANA J, the Director of Atmos Energy Corp., sale 390 shares at $117.50 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that WALTERS DIANA J is holding 2,584 shares at $45,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATO

Equity return is now at value 8.44, with 3.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.