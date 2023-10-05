The -13.88% Decline of Ametek Inc’s (AME) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Ametek Inc (AME) has gone up by 0.85% for the week, with a -4.46% drop in the past month and a -4.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.64% for AME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.96% for AME’s stock, with a 1.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.10x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ametek Inc (AME) by analysts is $175.66, which is $25.54 above the current market price. The public float for AME is 229.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of AME was 924.91K shares.

AME) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME) has surged by 1.46 when compared to previous closing price of 147.96, but the company has seen a 0.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Wall Street is bullish on quite a few lesser-known tech stocks that investors will want to pay attention to. Considering their average broker recommendation (ABR), here are three of these stocks that stand out in particular.

Analysts’ Opinion of AME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AME stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for AME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AME in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $195 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AME Trading at -3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.23. In addition, Ametek Inc saw 7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from Kohlhagen Steven W, who sale 1,645 shares at the price of $152.74 back on Sep 14. After this action, Kohlhagen Steven W now owns 30,264 shares of Ametek Inc, valued at $251,254 using the latest closing price.

Burke William Joseph, the Executive VP – CFO of Ametek Inc, sale 33,930 shares at $160.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Burke William Joseph is holding 101,937 shares at $5,438,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Equity return is now at value 16.43, with 9.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ametek Inc (AME) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.