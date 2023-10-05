Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) has increased by 1.93 when compared to last closing price of 95.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that Texas Roadhouse operates restaurants in the US and is expanding internationally through franchising, similar to what the company did before to expand within the US. TXRH’s main restaurant concept is Texas Roadhouse, known for its moderately priced casual dining and quality cuts of meat. After a 15% drop from all-time highs, the valuation is starting to look reasonable, although the expected return is still not enough for me.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) is above average at 22.47x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) is $120.43, which is $23.25 above the current market price. The public float for TXRH is 66.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TXRH on October 05, 2023 was 893.96K shares.

TXRH’s Market Performance

The stock of Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) has seen a 4.05% increase in the past week, with a -5.17% drop in the past month, and a -11.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for TXRH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.30% for TXRH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXRH stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for TXRH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TXRH in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $118 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TXRH Trading at -6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXRH rose by +4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.26. In addition, Texas Roadhouse Inc saw 6.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXRH starting from MOORE GREGORY N, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $108.88 back on Aug 08. After this action, MOORE GREGORY N now owns 49,050 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc, valued at $217,760 using the latest closing price.

Morgan Gerald L., the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Texas Roadhouse Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Morgan Gerald L. is holding 94,824 shares at $287,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXRH

Equity return is now at value 28.77, with 12.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.