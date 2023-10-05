Terex Corp. (TEX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.29 in relation to its previous close of 54.61. However, the company has experienced a -8.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Terex (TEX) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX) is 8.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TEX is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Terex Corp. (TEX) is $68.00, which is $15.47 above the current market price. The public float for TEX is 65.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.87% of that float. On October 05, 2023, TEX’s average trading volume was 781.11K shares.

TEX’s Market Performance

TEX stock saw a decrease of -8.77% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.27% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Terex Corp. (TEX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.07% for TEX stock, with a simple moving average of 0.87% for the last 200 days.

TEX Trading at -9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -12.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX fell by -8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.65. In addition, Terex Corp. saw 24.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from GARRISON JOHN L JR, who sale 9,966 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Jun 29. After this action, GARRISON JOHN L JR now owns 535,331 shares of Terex Corp., valued at $597,960 using the latest closing price.

Hegarty Kieran, the President, Materials Processin of Terex Corp., sale 27,000 shares at $55.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Hegarty Kieran is holding 186,659 shares at $1,507,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Equity return is now at value 35.75, with 13.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Terex Corp. (TEX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.