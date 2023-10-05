Teradyne Inc. (TER) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has increased by 1.73 when compared to last closing price of 98.56.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Teradyne (TER) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is above average at 29.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teradyne Inc. (TER) is $124.96, which is $24.69 above the current market price. The public float for TER is 153.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TER on October 05, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

TER’s Market Performance

The stock of Teradyne Inc. (TER) has seen a 3.93% increase in the past week, with a -5.96% drop in the past month, and a -6.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for TER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.19% for TER’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $126 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TER Trading at -2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER rose by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.86. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 14.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Burns Richard John, who sale 192 shares at the price of $100.10 back on Oct 03. After this action, Burns Richard John now owns 16,733 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $19,219 using the latest closing price.

Robbins Brad, the President, LitePoint Corp. of Teradyne Inc., sale 2,170 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Robbins Brad is holding 51,579 shares at $217,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Equity return is now at value 23.63, with 16.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Teradyne Inc. (TER) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.