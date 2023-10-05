TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) has jumped by 0.97 compared to previous close of 122.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that TE Connectivity offers plenty of objective strengths, with strong cash flows, dividends, and high returns on capital. Q3 FY’23 results showed stable orders and a decline in sales, but the company generated tidy growth and has returned $1.2 billion to shareholders this YTD. Starting valuations are a headwind in my view, but a repricing may offer a more attractive entry point.

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TEL is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TEL is $149.55, which is $26.04 above the current price. The public float for TEL is 313.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEL on October 05, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

TEL’s Market Performance

TEL’s stock has seen a 2.47% increase for the week, with a -5.80% drop in the past month and a -11.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for TE Connectivity Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.65% for TEL’s stock, with a -3.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $138 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEL Trading at -5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.14. In addition, TE Connectivity Ltd saw 7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from CURTIN TERRENCE R, who sale 70,721 shares at the price of $143.02 back on Jul 31. After this action, CURTIN TERRENCE R now owns 54,969 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd, valued at $10,114,433 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins John S, the EVP & General Counsel of TE Connectivity Ltd, sale 25,025 shares at $122.32 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Jenkins John S is holding 22,486 shares at $3,061,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 9.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.