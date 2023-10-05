Talos Energy Inc’s (TALO) Stock: A -9.41% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Talos Energy Inc (TALO) has gone down by -11.39% for the week, with a -12.89% drop in the past month and a 12.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.97% for TALO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.41% for TALO’s stock, with a -5.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TALO is 2.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TALO is $21.00, which is $5.35 above the current price. The public float for TALO is 113.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TALO on October 05, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

TALO) stock’s latest price update

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO)’s stock price has plunge by -5.32relation to previous closing price of 15.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.39% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that The headline numbers for Talos Energy (TALO) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TALO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TALO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $21 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TALO Trading at -9.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALO fell by -11.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.39. In addition, Talos Energy Inc saw -20.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALO starting from BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P, who sale 25,003 shares at the price of $13.47 back on Jun 05. After this action, BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P now owns 15,120,372 shares of Talos Energy Inc, valued at $336,790 using the latest closing price.

BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER, LL, the 10% Owner of Talos Energy Inc, sale 25,003 shares at $13.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER, LL is holding 15,120,372 shares at $336,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALO

Equity return is now at value 24.11, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Talos Energy Inc (TALO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.