Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is -1.01.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) is $3.00, which is $2.34 above the current market price. The public float for SBFM is 21.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBFM on October 05, 2023 was 174.44K shares.

SBFM) stock’s latest price update

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM)’s stock price has decreased by -13.62 compared to its previous closing price of 0.30. However, the company has seen a -16.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-12 that Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBFM ) stock is falling on Friday after the pharmaceutical company revealed details of a private offering for its shares. Sunshine Biopharma has agreed to sell 5,952,381 units and pre-funded units at a purchase price of 84 cents per unit to a single healthcare-focused institutional investor.

SBFM’s Market Performance

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) has seen a -16.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -33.86% decline in the past month and a -46.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.20% for SBFM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.88% for SBFM stock, with a simple moving average of -60.01% for the last 200 days.

SBFM Trading at -39.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.02%, as shares sank -32.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBFM fell by -16.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3494. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma Inc saw -59.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBFM starting from Sebaaly Camille, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Nov 30. After this action, Sebaaly Camille now owns 174,465 shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc, valued at $22,905 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBFM

Equity return is now at value -84.85, with -78.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.