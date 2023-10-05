Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) is $6.00, The public float for SPRU is 120.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPRU on October 05, 2023 was 298.99K shares.

SPRU) stock’s latest price update

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU)’s stock price has decreased by -7.31 compared to its previous closing price of 0.65. However, the company has seen a -7.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-07-28 that DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) (“Spruce” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States, today announced that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results after the stock market close on Thursday, August 10. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results, which will be available on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.sprucepower.com/overview/d.

SPRU’s Market Performance

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) has experienced a -7.59% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.61% drop in the past month, and a -25.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.40% for SPRU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.36% for SPRU stock, with a simple moving average of -32.40% for the last 200 days.

SPRU Trading at -26.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.20%, as shares sank -24.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRU fell by -7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7195. In addition, Spruce Power Holding Corporation saw -34.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRU starting from LEDECKY JONATHAN J, who purchase 39,689 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Jun 07. After this action, LEDECKY JONATHAN J now owns 363,710 shares of Spruce Power Holding Corporation, valued at $31,854 using the latest closing price.

LEDECKY JONATHAN J, the Director of Spruce Power Holding Corporation, purchase 10,025 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that LEDECKY JONATHAN J is holding 324,021 shares at $8,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRU

Equity return is now at value -20.95, with -9.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.