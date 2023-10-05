Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) by analysts is $159.06, which is $7.94 above the current market price. The public float for SPOT is 128.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of SPOT was 1.99M shares.

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.28 compared to its previous closing price of 154.51. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-04 that Though Audible has a stranglehold on the rapidly expanding audiobook industry, Swedish streaming giant Spotify is making moves to muzzle in on Amazon’s global monopoly. Spotify has announced that its Premium subscribers in the UK and Australia will now receive 15 hours of complimentary access to audiobooks each month, a feature set to be introduced in the US later this year.

SPOT’s Market Performance

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has experienced a 3.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.16% rise in the past month, and a 1.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.88% for SPOT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.95% for the last 200 days.

SPOT Trading at 7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.58. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 102.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -43.59, with -12.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.