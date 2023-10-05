Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.88relation to previous closing price of 54.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that SQM (SQM) reachead $55.04 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +0.88% change compared to its last close.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) is 4.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SQM is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) is $86.39, which is $31.35 above the current market price. The public float for SQM is 142.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. On October 05, 2023, SQM’s average trading volume was 1.35M shares.

SQM’s Market Performance

The stock of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) has seen a 0.36% increase in the past week, with a -12.83% drop in the past month, and a -26.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for SQM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.99% for SQM stock, with a simple moving average of -26.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SQM Trading at -13.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -11.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.19. In addition, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR saw -31.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Equity return is now at value 84.77, with 35.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.