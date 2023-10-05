SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SMX is 0.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 35.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMX on October 05, 2023 was 320.47K shares.

SMX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX) has increased by 13.24 when compared to last closing price of 1.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SMX’s Market Performance

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) has seen a 18.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.60% gain in the past month and a -55.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.20% for SMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.73% for SMX’s stock, with a -97.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMX Trading at -21.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares surge +4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMX rose by +17.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4091. In addition, SMX (Security Matters) Plc saw -99.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMX

Equity return is now at value -5.93, with -5.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.