SM Energy Co (SM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SM is at 4.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SM is $48.08, which is $10.25 above the current market price. The public float for SM is 116.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.54% of that float. The average trading volume for SM on October 05, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

The stock price of SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) has dropped by -4.33 compared to previous close of 38.09. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that F, ASC and SM made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on October 2, 2023.

SM’s Market Performance

SM Energy Co (SM) has seen a -10.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.81% decline in the past month and a 20.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for SM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.11% for SM’s stock, with a 12.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $47 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SM Trading at -7.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -14.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SM fell by -10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.36. In addition, SM Energy Co saw 4.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SM starting from Quintana Julio M, who sale 44,000 shares at the price of $42.06 back on Aug 30. After this action, Quintana Julio M now owns 89,028 shares of SM Energy Co, valued at $1,850,640 using the latest closing price.

PERU RAMIRO G, the Director of SM Energy Co, sale 15,670 shares at $41.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that PERU RAMIRO G is holding 73,685 shares at $644,664 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SM

Equity return is now at value 37.89, with 19.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SM Energy Co (SM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.