Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Stock Experiences -10.59% Monthly Change

In the past week, SWKS stock has gone up by 1.32%, with a monthly decline of -10.59% and a quarterly plunge of -10.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Skyworks Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.45% for SWKS’s stock, with a -8.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is above average at 15.04x. The 36-month beta value for SWKS is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SWKS is $121.25, which is $23.68 above than the current price. The public float for SWKS is 158.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. The average trading volume of SWKS on October 05, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

SWKS) stock’s latest price update

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.56 in comparison to its previous close of 97.03, however, the company has experienced a 1.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-04 that Down markets spawn the next set of winners. When the tape is lousy, creating a shopping list of stocks to buy is a lot more constructive than tracking portfolio drawdown. The article provides a short list of six stocks I believe warrant further due diligence: including Bank of America, Alaska Air Group, Dominion Energy, Realty Income, AT&T, and Skyworks Solutions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $110 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWKS Trading at -6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.58. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw 7.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Kasnavi Reza, who sale 900 shares at the price of $105.38 back on Aug 29. After this action, Kasnavi Reza now owns 16,094 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $94,842 using the latest closing price.

Sennesael Kris, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $106.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Sennesael Kris is holding 87,823 shares at $4,251,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Equity return is now at value 18.62, with 12.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.