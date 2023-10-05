SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV): A Technical Analysis

SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX: SILV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) is $6.87, which is $3.33 above the current market price. The public float for SILV is 141.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SILV on October 05, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX: SILV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.36 compared to its previous closing price of 4.46. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Eric Fier – Chief Executive Officer Chris Ritchie – President Pierre Beaudoin – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Stephen Soock – Stifel John Sclodnick – Desjardins Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to SilverCrest reports Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

SILV’s Market Performance

SILV’s stock has fallen by -2.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.40% and a quarterly drop of -23.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for SilverCrest Metals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.96% for SILV’s stock, with a -27.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SILV Trading at -9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.57. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc saw -28.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

Equity return is now at value 26.91, with 21.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.