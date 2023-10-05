Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO)’s stock price has increased by 0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 52.97. However, the company has seen a 5.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that Investors need to pay close attention to Silicon Motion (SIMO) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIMO is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SIMO is $74.56, which is $21.09 above the current price. The public float for SIMO is 33.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIMO on October 05, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

SIMO’s Market Performance

SIMO stock saw an increase of 5.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.18% and a quarterly increase of -15.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.16% for SIMO stock, with a simple moving average of -13.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIMO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SIMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIMO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $75 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SIMO Trading at -3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIMO rose by +5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.83. In addition, Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR saw -17.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+49.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR stands at +18.24. The total capital return value is set at 30.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.75. Equity return is now at value 12.43, with 9.27 for asset returns.

Based on Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.