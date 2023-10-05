Should You Invest in SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SKYT is at 4.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SKYT is $16.80, which is $10.83 above the current market price. The public float for SKYT is 14.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.94% of that float. The average trading volume for SKYT on October 05, 2023 was 360.07K shares.

SKYT) stock’s latest price update

SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: SKYT)’s stock price has increased by 6.23 compared to its previous closing price of 5.62. However, the company has seen a 6.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-04 that The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is well underway, with companies like NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI ) being some of the most visible pioneers. However, their sky-high valuations mean investors are essentially betting on flawless execution.

SKYT’s Market Performance

SKYT’s stock has risen by 6.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.80% and a quarterly drop of -28.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.89% for SkyWater Technology Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.93% for SKYT stock, with a simple moving average of -35.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SKYT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKYT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on April 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SKYT Trading at -16.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares sank -13.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYT rose by +6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.98. In addition, SkyWater Technology Inc saw -16.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKYT starting from Manko Steve, who sale 119 shares at the price of $6.93 back on Aug 17. After this action, Manko Steve now owns 328,255 shares of SkyWater Technology Inc, valued at $825 using the latest closing price.

Manko Steve, the CFO of SkyWater Technology Inc, sale 84,800 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Manko Steve is holding 328,374 shares at $593,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYT

Equity return is now at value -46.94, with -7.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.