Should You Invest in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ISRG is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ISRG is $366.77, which is $77.63 above the current market price. The public float for ISRG is 348.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for ISRG on October 05, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

ISRG) stock’s latest price update

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG)’s stock price has increased by 0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 288.04. However, the company has seen a -0.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

ISRG’s Market Performance

ISRG’s stock has fallen by -0.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.66% and a quarterly drop of -12.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Intuitive Surgical Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.91% for ISRG stock, with a simple moving average of 1.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $377 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ISRG Trading at -4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $295.04. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc saw 9.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from Ladd Amy L, who sale 500 shares at the price of $305.68 back on Sep 14. After this action, Ladd Amy L now owns 702 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc, valued at $152,840 using the latest closing price.

LEVY ALAN J, the Director of Intuitive Surgical Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $310.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that LEVY ALAN J is holding 25,319 shares at $620,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Equity return is now at value 11.92, with 10.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.