Should You Invest in Cellectis ADR (CLLS) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CLLS is at 2.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLLS is $8.50, which is $7.08 above the current market price. The public float for CLLS is 53.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume for CLLS on October 05, 2023 was 56.25K shares.

CLLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cellectis ADR (NASDAQ: CLLS) has decreased by -7.79 when compared to last closing price of 1.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.25% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-27 that NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellectis (the “Company”) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS – NASDAQ: CLLS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, announced today that pre-clinical data on MUC1-CAR T-cells to overcome key challenges of targeting solid tumors, will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 38th Annual Meeting (SITC 2023), that will take place on November 1-5, 2023 at San Diego Convention Center in San Diego (CA).

CLLS’s Market Performance

CLLS’s stock has fallen by -11.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.40% and a quarterly drop of -26.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.05% for Cellectis ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.84% for CLLS stock, with a simple moving average of -32.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLLS stocks, with Bryan Garnier repeating the rating for CLLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLLS in the upcoming period, according to Bryan Garnier is $6 based on the research report published on March 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLLS Trading at -23.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares sank -21.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLLS fell by -11.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6485. In addition, Cellectis ADR saw -32.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLLS

Equity return is now at value -62.38, with -30.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cellectis ADR (CLLS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.