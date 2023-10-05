Should You Invest in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CARA is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CARA is $15.50, which is $15.73 above the current market price. The public float for CARA is 44.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.97% of that float. The average trading volume for CARA on October 05, 2023 was 761.18K shares.

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -11.11 in relation to its previous close of 1.62. However, the company has experienced a -14.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-07 that Cara Therapeutics (CARA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.58 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.56. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago.

CARA’s Market Performance

Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) has experienced a -14.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -33.33% drop in the past month, and a -44.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.57% for CARA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.42% for CARA’s stock, with a -73.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CARA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CARA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on March 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARA Trading at -42.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares sank -33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARA fell by -14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7965. In addition, Cara Therapeutics Inc saw -86.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARA starting from Posner Christopher, who sale 4,307 shares at the price of $3.07 back on Aug 03. After this action, Posner Christopher now owns 168,207 shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc, valued at $13,222 using the latest closing price.

Menzaghi Frederique Ph.D., the Chief Scientific Off,SVP-R&D of Cara Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,993 shares at $3.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Menzaghi Frederique Ph.D. is holding 153,747 shares at $10,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARA

Equity return is now at value -71.27, with -61.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.