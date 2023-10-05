Should You Invest in Alcon Inc. (ALC) Now?

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ALC is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALC is $93.35, which is $18.84 above the current market price. The public float for ALC is 483.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume for ALC on October 05, 2023 was 648.54K shares.

ALC) stock’s latest price update

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.00 in relation to its previous close of 74.20. However, the company has experienced a -2.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that Alcon (ALC) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

ALC’s Market Performance

Alcon Inc. (ALC) has experienced a -2.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.29% drop in the past month, and a -7.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for ALC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.83% for ALC’s stock, with a -1.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ALC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $89.30 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALC Trading at -8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALC fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.25. In addition, Alcon Inc. saw 9.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALC

Equity return is now at value 1.83, with 1.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alcon Inc. (ALC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.