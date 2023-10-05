Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ: STSS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.96 in relation to its previous close of 0.51. However, the company has experienced a -19.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2022-09-08 that The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 400 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STSS is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) is $16.00, which is $15.54 above the current market price. The public float for STSS is 7.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. On October 05, 2023, STSS’s average trading volume was 303.58K shares.

STSS’s Market Performance

STSS stock saw a decrease of -19.28% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -38.67% and a quarterly a decrease of -45.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.22% for Sharps Technology Inc (STSS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.77% for STSS stock, with a simple moving average of -56.03% for the last 200 days.

STSS Trading at -39.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.55%, as shares sank -40.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STSS fell by -19.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6491. In addition, Sharps Technology Inc saw -61.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STSS starting from Hayes Robert Michael, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Apr 14. After this action, Hayes Robert Michael now owns 65,682 shares of Sharps Technology Inc, valued at $5,120 using the latest closing price.

Hayes Robert Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Sharps Technology Inc, purchase 2,100 shares at $1.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Hayes Robert Michael is holding 61,682 shares at $2,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STSS

Equity return is now at value -76.99, with -59.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.