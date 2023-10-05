Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The public float for SCLX is 85.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCLX on October 05, 2023 was 672.14K shares.
SCLX) stock’s latest price update
Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.90 in comparison to its previous close of 1.26, however, the company has experienced a -9.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-09-21 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.
SCLX’s Market Performance
SCLX’s stock has fallen by -9.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -55.80% and a quarterly drop of -75.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.01% for Scilex Holding Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.38% for SCLX’s stock, with a -77.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
SCLX Trading at -56.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought SCLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.66% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 12.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.73%, as shares sank -52.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.80% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, SCLX fell by -9.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8640. In addition, Scilex Holding Company saw -64.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for SCLX
Equity return is now at value -163.31, with -60.66 for asset returns.
Conclusion
In a nutshell, Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.