Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: SALM) has surged by 6.10 when compared to previous closing price of 0.67, but the company has seen a 24.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-05-19 that The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) by analysts is $3.38, which is $2.96 above the current market price. The public float for SALM is 11.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of SALM was 48.68K shares.

SALM’s Market Performance

SALM stock saw an increase of 24.31% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.37% and a quarterly increase of -24.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.48% for Salem Media Group Inc (SALM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.02% for SALM stock, with a simple moving average of -28.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SALM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SALM stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for SALM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SALM in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on January 15, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

SALM Trading at -1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SALM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares surge +4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SALM rose by +24.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5978. In addition, Salem Media Group Inc saw -32.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SALM

Equity return is now at value -14.94, with -5.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.