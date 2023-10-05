Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT)’s stock price has decreased by -10.71 compared to its previous closing price of 1.40. However, the company has seen a -17.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-09-21 that Blood alcohol detox functional beverage, Safety Shot, is the first patented drink that promises to reduce blood alcohol levels in less than an hour.

and a 36-month beta value of -0.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) by analysts is $2.76, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for SHOT is 14.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.95% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of SHOT was 2.57M shares.

SHOT’s Market Performance

The stock of Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has seen a -17.22% decrease in the past week, with a 4.17% rise in the past month, and a 285.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.88% for SHOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.65% for SHOT’s stock, with a 108.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHOT Trading at 13.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.29%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +104.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOT fell by -17.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4158. In addition, Safety Shot Inc saw 94.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOT starting from FANI SKENDER, who purchase 64,060 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Oct 25. After this action, FANI SKENDER now owns 122,000 shares of Safety Shot Inc, valued at $57,654 using the latest closing price.

FANI SKENDER, the Director of Safety Shot Inc, purchase 64,060 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that FANI SKENDER is holding 122,000 shares at $57,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOT

Equity return is now at value -153.13, with -98.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.