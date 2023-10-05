RPT Realty (RPT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 10.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-27 that NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2023 earnings press release after the market closes on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

The price-to-earnings ratio for RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) is above average at 14.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RPT Realty (RPT) is $10.88, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for RPT is 78.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RPT on October 05, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

RPT’s Market Performance

RPT’s stock has seen a -3.25% decrease for the week, with a -8.74% drop in the past month and a -2.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for RPT Realty The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.29% for RPT’s stock, with a 0.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RPT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RPT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPT Trading at -4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPT fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.87. In addition, RPT Realty saw 0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RPT

Equity return is now at value 7.89, with 3.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, RPT Realty (RPT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.