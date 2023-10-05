Robert Half Inc (RHI) Stock Observes -2.36% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Robert Half Inc (RHI) has seen a 0.62% increase in the past week, with a -0.08% drop in the past month, and a -4.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for RHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.36% for RHI’s stock, with a -2.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) is above average at 14.61x. The 36-month beta value for RHI is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RHI is $72.75, which is -$0.84 below than the current price. The public float for RHI is 104.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.11% of that float. The average trading volume of RHI on October 05, 2023 was 926.82K shares.

RHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) has dropped by -0.31 compared to previous close of 73.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-03 that All signs suggest that the U.S. economy is actually doing quite well. In the second quarter, U.S. GDP expanded at an impressive annualized real rate (over and above inflation) of 2.1% in the second quarter.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHI stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for RHI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RHI in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $76 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RHI Trading at -1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.39. In addition, Robert Half Inc saw -0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from GLASS ROBERT W, who sale 14,751 shares at the price of $75.15 back on Aug 29. After this action, GLASS ROBERT W now owns 209,927 shares of Robert Half Inc, valued at $1,108,513 using the latest closing price.

Kempthorne Dirk A, the Director of Robert Half Inc, sale 2,050 shares at $74.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Kempthorne Dirk A is holding 12,934 shares at $151,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Equity return is now at value 35.06, with 18.07 for asset returns.

In summary, Robert Half Inc (RHI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.