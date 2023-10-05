Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is above average at 28.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Republic Services Inc. (RSG) is $165.76, which is $22.41 above the current market price. The public float for RSG is 316.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RSG on October 05, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

RSG) stock’s latest price update

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.47 in comparison to its previous close of 142.50, however, the company has experienced a -1.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-26 that PHOENIX, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, and host an investor conference call at 5 p.m.

RSG’s Market Performance

RSG’s stock has fallen by -1.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.31% and a quarterly drop of -5.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.30% for Republic Services Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.40% for RSG’s stock, with a 2.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RSG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RSG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $177 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RSG Trading at -2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSG fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.64. In addition, Republic Services Inc. saw 10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSG starting from Hodges Amanda, who sale 2,712 shares at the price of $148.66 back on Aug 10. After this action, Hodges Amanda now owns 4,969 shares of Republic Services Inc., valued at $403,166 using the latest closing price.

DelGhiaccio Brian M, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of Republic Services Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $149.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that DelGhiaccio Brian M is holding 5,071 shares at $823,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSG

Equity return is now at value 16.22, with 5.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Republic Services Inc. (RSG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.