RELX Plc ADR (RELX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) has surged by 0.73 when compared to previous closing price of 34.36, but the company has seen a 2.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-19 that Are you looking for European stocks to buy? Bloomberg recently reported details about Bank of America’s (NYSE: BAC ) latest survey of European fund managers.

RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for RELX Plc ADR (RELX) by analysts is $38.65, which is $3.29 above the current market price. The public float for RELX is 1.89B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of RELX was 687.56K shares.

RELX’s Market Performance

RELX stock saw an increase of 2.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.01% and a quarterly increase of 9.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.94% for RELX Plc ADR (RELX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.71% for RELX stock, with a simple moving average of 9.60% for the last 200 days.

RELX Trading at 4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELX rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.08. In addition, RELX Plc ADR saw 24.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RELX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.66 for the present operating margin

+60.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for RELX Plc ADR stands at +19.10. The total capital return value is set at 23.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.38. Equity return is now at value 48.93, with 11.31 for asset returns.

Based on RELX Plc ADR (RELX), the company’s capital structure generated 178.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.06. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, RELX Plc ADR (RELX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.