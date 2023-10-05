Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX)’s stock price has decreased by -8.12 compared to its previous closing price of 16.50. However, the company has seen a -13.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences: Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Fireside Chat Time: 10:10 a.m.

The 36-month beta value for RGNX is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RGNX is $41.36, which is $26.11 above than the current price. The public float for RGNX is 39.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.00% of that float. The average trading volume of RGNX on October 05, 2023 was 342.88K shares.

RGNX’s Market Performance

RGNX’s stock has seen a -13.86% decrease for the week, with a -13.07% drop in the past month and a -21.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for Regenxbio Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.66% for RGNX stock, with a simple moving average of -24.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGNX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for RGNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RGNX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $42 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RGNX Trading at -14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares sank -14.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGNX fell by -13.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.23. In addition, Regenxbio Inc saw -33.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGNX starting from PAKOLA STEVE, who sale 3,138 shares at the price of $22.17 back on Jan 03. After this action, PAKOLA STEVE now owns 12,175 shares of Regenxbio Inc, valued at $69,559 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGNX

Equity return is now at value -52.91, with -33.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.