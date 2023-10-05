Redwood Trust Inc.’s (RWT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has gone down by -4.09% for the week, with a -13.71% drop in the past month and a 9.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.32% for RWT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.72% for RWT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.27% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.48.

The public float for RWT is 112.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RWT on October 05, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

RWT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 6.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Redwood Trust’s (RWT) in-house home equity investment origination platform, Aspire, underlines the company’s efforts to bring innovative solutions to the non-Agency housing market.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RWT Trading at -10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -12.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT fell by -4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.40. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc. saw 0.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWT starting from COCHRANE COLLIN L., who sale 11,706 shares at the price of $6.86 back on Dec 20. After this action, COCHRANE COLLIN L. now owns 56,899 shares of Redwood Trust Inc., valued at $80,303 using the latest closing price.

Stone Andrew P, the Chief Legal Officer of Redwood Trust Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $6.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Stone Andrew P is holding 106,821 shares at $48,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Equity return is now at value -7.66, with -0.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.