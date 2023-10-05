Recruiter.com Group Inc’s (RCRT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, RCRT stock has gone up by 8.82%, with a monthly decline of -28.49% and a quarterly plunge of -62.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.04% for Recruiter.com Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.12% for RCRT’s stock, with a -67.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Recruiter.com Group Inc (RCRT) by analysts is $30.00, The public float for RCRT is 1.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.96% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of RCRT was 98.35K shares.

RCRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Recruiter.com Group Inc (NASDAQ: RCRT) has jumped by 13.91 compared to previous close of 1.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-06-15 that Virtual Event to Detail the Proposed Asset Purchase and Spin-Out NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT, RCRTW) and GoLogiq (OTC:GOLQ) have announced they will host a joint virtual conference call on June 26, 2023, at 5:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. This will serve as a platform to discuss the current state and future plan of GoLogiq, following the announced anticipated asset purchase by Recruiter.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCRT stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RCRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCRT in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $9 based on the research report published on December 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

RCRT Trading at -38.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.45%, as shares sank -18.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCRT rose by +8.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3804. In addition, Recruiter.com Group Inc saw -79.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RCRT

Equity return is now at value -205.09, with -91.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Recruiter.com Group Inc (RCRT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.