Real-Time Update: TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has seen a 5.57% increase in the past week, with a -12.90% drop in the past month, and a -26.09% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.23% for TOP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.37% for TOP’s stock, with a -32.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TOP is 0.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TOP is 3.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOP on October 05, 2023 was 769.30K shares.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.01 compared to its previous closing price of 4.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-21 that Despite the opacity of China’s economy, small-cap Chinese stocks continue to attract attention, according to Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.10%, as shares sank -12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP rose by +5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.18. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

In conclusion, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.