Real-Time Update: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, SSNC stock has gone down by -1.39%, with a monthly decline of -7.74% and a quarterly plunge of -12.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.29% for SSNC stock, with a simple moving average of -8.74% for the last 200 days.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SSNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) is $66.32, which is $14.45 above the current market price. The public float for SSNC is 215.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SSNC on October 05, 2023 was 976.75K shares.

SSNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SSNC) has increased by 0.52 when compared to last closing price of 51.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-04 that The summer stock market rally ended in August, with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF posting a loss of 1.63%. The top 15 dividend growth stocks for September offer an average dividend yield of 1.86% and appear about 36% undervalued based on dividend yield theory. Since inception, September 2020, the watchlist is beating VIG by 3.91% and SPY by 3.12%.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSNC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SSNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SSNC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $68 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SSNC Trading at -7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNC fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.99. In addition, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc saw -0.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNC starting from BOULANGER NORMAND A, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $55.06 back on Sep 14. After this action, BOULANGER NORMAND A now owns 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, valued at $3,303,618 using the latest closing price.

BOULANGER NORMAND A, the Director of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $54.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that BOULANGER NORMAND A is holding 340,000 shares at $2,184,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNC

Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 3.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.